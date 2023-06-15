DuPage Children's Museum's Mess Fest to let kids cut loose

A trip to the museum isn’t normally the dirtiest experience, but for one day at the DuPage Children’s Museum, messy will be the name of the game.

That is literally accurate, as the museum is set to host Mess Fest later this month, according to a press release.

The event, scheduled for June 24, will feature a variety of ways for kids to express their creativity while making a mess of things, including a Big Pendulum Painting exhibit, a mud kitchen and a “shaving cream block building,” among other attractions.

According to officials, the Mess Fest will provide sensory experiments for all ages, with “each guest (able to) choose the level of mess that makes them happiest.”

Tickets are available for $17 for adults and $17 for children, and more information can be found on the museum’s website.