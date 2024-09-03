Big stretch of DuSable Lake Shore Drive to see major closures due to resurfacing

DuSable Lake Shore Drive, one of Chicago's most highly trafficked streets, will soon see major closures as crews work to resurface lanes.

According to the Chicago Department of Transportation, resurfacing of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive between LaSalle Drive and Hollywood Avenue will take place beginning Tuesday evening. CDOT says the work, which will require "temporary, fully closures of all lanes," is a continuation a project that began in the spring of 2024.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to two lanes between Hollywood Avenue and Lawrence Avenue, CDOT said.

The northbound exit ramps at Foster and Bryn Mawr will be also closed, as well as the northbound entrance ramps at Lawrence, Foster and Bryn Mawr, CDOT added.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, all lanes of northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will be closed between Hollywood Avenue and Lawrence Avenue, with traffic detoured to Lawrence, according to CDOT.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, both the northbound and southbound lanes of DLSD will be reduced to two lanes between Hollywood and Foster Avenues, CDOT said.

The northbound exit ramps at Bryn Mawr will be closed as well as the northbound entrance ramps at Lawrence, CDOT said, and the southbound entrance ramps will be closed at Hollywood and Bryn Mawr.

Then, at 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, all lanes of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed between Hollywood and Lawrence, CDOT said. That's in addition to the northbound lanes closed, CDOT added.

"CDOT advises drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time when traveling," an announcement said.

All lanes are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning, CDOT said.

According to officials, the full scope of work is expected to be completed by late-October.