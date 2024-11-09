Driver killed after wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A woman has died and at least six other people were hurt in a multi-vehicle wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Saturday.

According to Chicago police, the 20-year-old woman was driving a gray sedan the wrong way in the southbound lanes near the 5200 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 3:10 a.m. when she struck a white sedan.

That sedan then careened into a third vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The woman suffered multiple injuries, and was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. A woman in the front seat of the car suffered a neck injury, and a man in the backseat suffered a leg injury, and both were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

The driver of the second vehicle was hospitalized in serious condition with a leg injury, while a passenger in the front seat was in fair condition after suffering a neck injury, police said. A third individual in the backseat of the vehicle suffered serious injuries, and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the third vehicle sustained head and neck injuries, and was listed in fair condition.

Citations are pending in the case, and Chicago police are investigating circumstances of the crash.