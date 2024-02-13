storm

Video shows ambulance narrowly dodging overturning car during Massachusetts snowstorm

Massachusetts State Police said a sedan's driver lost control while traveling north on the highway around 12:15 p.m.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Dash camera footage shows the moment an ambulance transporting a patient during Tuesday's storm narrowly avoided another vehicle as it rolled over and crashed across the highway.

Cataldo Ambulance Service said Paramedic Tim Crosbie was driving on I-95 in Peabody with a patient in the back when a sedan crashed directly in front of him. The other vehicle comes close to rolling into the ambulance, but the crew avoided a collision then pulled over to help.

Massachusetts State Police said the sedan's driver lost control while traveling north on the highway around 12:15 p.m. The video shows the car crashing across the median before it struck a guardrail on the southbound side of the highway.

The sedan's driver was not hurt, according to state police. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation came out to treat the road in repair the guardrail. There were lane closures due to the work.

The ambulance crew continued on to Mass General Hospital with their patient, Cataldo said.

Snow-related crashes were reported across Massachusetts Tuesday as a nor'easter bore down on the state.

