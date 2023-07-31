Teen Trend

At least 40 charged after large teen gathering in South Loop

A total of 40 individuals face charges after a large gathering Sunday night in the South Loop, according to Chicago police.

Authorities say a large group of teens gathered in the 100 block of West Roosevelt at approximately 8 p.m., and “became disorderly and disregarded multiple verbal commands by police to disperse.”

Most of the individuals were charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct, but some individuals face more serious charges, according to police.

A 15-year-old faces a felony charge of unlawful possession of a concealed weapon, along with possession of an illegal gun accessory and a count of disorderly conduct.

A 17-year-old also faces a felony charge of unlawful possession of an automatic weapon, along with citations for possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Other citations levied include criminal trespassing, obstructing identification, resisting arrest, and curfew violations, police said.

Several adults also face charges in connection with the gathering, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation remains underway.

