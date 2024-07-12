Ahead of DNC, tent encampment visible from Dan Ryan Expressway to be permanently shut down

A tent encampment located near Roosevelt Road and the Dan Ryan Expressway is slated to be permanently shut down next week, approximately one month ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

The encampment is currently home to approximately 30 people who do not have permanent housing.

According to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services, the encampment will be permanently closed on July 17.

"This is about safety, and everyone who deserves a home and keeping people safe," DFSS Commissioner Brandie Knazze said.

Knazze said that while no one from the U.S. Secret Service or Democratic National Committee asked for the removal, she did not want to receive a last-minute request in the days leading up to the event.

According to Knazze, residents of the encampment were notified a month ahead of the closure, with nearly all residents relocating to a city-run shelter in the Loop.

That shelter is funded through August 31, a week after the DNC. After that, Knazze's goal is to connect tenants with permanent housing.

"Everyone that’s been moved, we’re offering to connect them to housing," she said.