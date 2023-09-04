DeWitt County suspect at large following shelter-in-place shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

A shooting suspect remains at large following an incident Sunday afternoon in a Central Illinois town that left one person dead, another injured, four people hiding for safety and residents temporarily asked by police to shelter in place.

The Dewitt County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release overnight that Jose De Jesus Gomez Munoz is wanted for murder and "several other charges pertaining to this incident." Munoz stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said. The photo of Munoz, who goes by Jesus, is below.

While details surrounding the incident continue to be released, the sheriff's office said in the press release the incident began at around 3:23 p.m. Sunday when a 911 call reported an active shooter at 635 Kenney Road in the village of Kenney. Kenney is approximately 30 minutes south of Bloomington.

Responding deputies found a person with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle on Route 54 and Jordan Street, police said. The person was transferred to two hospitals and was listed in stable condition.

According to the sheriff's office, "four other occupants had remained at the scene hiding from the suspect."

"While speaking with the other victims," police said in the press release, "it was confirmed that a fifth person still at the scene had been fatally wounded. Law enforcement was successful in safely getting the four hidden victims to safety."

Police are actively looking for Munoz. According to the sheriff's office, Munoz is believed to have left the scene in a white 2019 Honda Accord with the Illinois registration DT 50632.

In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, the Dewitt County Sheriff's Office asked residents living within a two-mile radius to shelter in place or safely evacuate, if they're able to do so. People were advised to locks their doors and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

Jose De Jesus Gomez Munoz

Anyone who sees Munoz is asked to contact their local law enforcement.

Police said they haven't ruled out that Munoz may be en route to Mexico because he has family there, but because Munoz's location is uncertain, residents are asked to be diligent. His phone has not been used since the incident.

Multiple police agencies were in the area to assist with the shooting incident and the search.