When will ‘The Bean' reopen in Chicago? City gives new construction update

Following months of closure, construction at one of Chicago's most iconic tourist destinations will be concluding soon as summer approaches.

In an update to NBC Chicago, the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events said that construction at "Cloud Gate," a highlight of Millennium Park affectionately known to locals as "The Bean," will be completed "in the coming weeks."

The City of Chicago said in a press release last summer that public access to “The Bean” would be limited from Aug. 15, 2023 through the spring of 2024.

The attraction remains closed because of the construction, which the city said is necessary maintenance that will “replace pavers and make other repairs and accessibility upgrades to the Plaza.”

Chicago officials claim the maintenance will enhance the appearance of the 20-year-old attraction to better visitor experience.

Additionally, city officials said that new temporary public art will be announced as part of Millennium Park's 20th anniversary celebration.

An official reopening date for Cloud Gate has yet to be announced.