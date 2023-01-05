DeMar DeRozan Only Bulls Player in First All-Star Fan Voting Returns

DeRozan represents Bulls in first All-Star voting returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The first round of fan voting returns for the 2023 All-Star game are in.

DeMar DeRozan, who is sixth among Eastern Conference guards with 544,629 votes, is the only Chicago Bulls player represented. Two-time All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević outside the top 10 of their respective positions:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.



Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.



The next fan update is Jan. 12. pic.twitter.com/osVeUGI8H4 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 5, 2023

Fan voting accounts for 50 percent of the calculus in deciding All-Star starters. Media and player voting, at 25 percent each, account for the other 50 percent, while coaches vote on the reserves for each conference.

So DeRozan is well on the outside looking in of starter consideration, considering only two guards will start for the East. Ahead of DeRozan are Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Jaylen Brown and Trae Young.

However, even if he does not crack the first unit, DeRozan has a solid chance of earning a reserve selection. He is averaging 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 88.8 percent from the free throw line this season, good for a 59.6 percent true shooting percentage that is better than even his breakout 2021-22 campaign.

LaVine and Vučević, on the other hand, are not likely selections.

Although LaVine looked more like himself in December, his slow start has his season-long numbers — 22.4 points per game, 45.7 percent shooting — below the standard he set in his last two All-Star seasons.

Vučević is averaging a 16.8-point, 10.5-rebound double-double with improved shooting splits (51.2 percent from field, 36.8 percent from deep), but the East's frontcourt pool is jam-packed.

And, for whatever it's worth, losing teams rarely place multiple All-Stars, if any. The Bulls are 17-21 as of this writing, and assured to be below .500 by the midway point of the season.

The NBA's 2023 All-Star Game will be held in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.