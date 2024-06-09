Chicago Violence

Teenage boy, woman injured in West Pullman shooting, Chicago police say

The shooting was reported to police at around 6:37 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Getty Images

A woman and teen boy were injured in a shooting on Sunday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side, authorities said.

The shooting was reported to police at around 6:37 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Michigan. The two victims were standing on the sidewalk with other people when someone in a vehicle fired shots, police said.

Watch NBC 5 Chicago news stream free, 24/7, wherever you are

The teen boy, who is 14 years old, was shot in the leg and hospitalized in fair condition. The second victim, a 55-year-old woman, also sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was reported to be in fair condition.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remained under investigation late Sunday.

No one was in custody.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Violence
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us