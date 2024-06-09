Teenage boy, woman injured in West Pullman shooting, Chicago police say

A woman and teen boy were injured in a shooting on Sunday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side, authorities said.

The shooting was reported to police at around 6:37 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Michigan. The two victims were standing on the sidewalk with other people when someone in a vehicle fired shots, police said.

The teen boy, who is 14 years old, was shot in the leg and hospitalized in fair condition. The second victim, a 55-year-old woman, also sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was reported to be in fair condition.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remained under investigation late Sunday.

No one was in custody.