Wisconsin

President of Marquette University dies while on trip to Italy

Michael Lovell, president of Marquette University in Milwaukee, died following a three-year battle with cancer, university leaders announced in a letter to the campus community.

By Matt Stefanski and WTMJ

The president of Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died after falling ill in Italy following a three-year battle with cancer, university leadership announced Sunday.

President Michael Lovell and his wife, Amy, were in Rome with members of the Society of Jesus and the Board of Trustees on a Jesuit formation pilgrimage when he became sick and was hospitalized. Lovell, 57, had battled sarcoma, a rare cancer, for three years.

Watch NBC 5 Chicago news stream free, 24/7, wherever you are

Before becoming president of Marquette in 2014, Lovell served as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and the dean of its engineering college, WTMJ, the NBC affiliate in Milwaukee, reported.

Lovell pushed Marquette and Milwaukee to ask what could be rather than settling for the status quo, university leadership said in a statement announcing his death.

"Throughout his presidency, he attended hundreds of campus events each year and continued to teach undergraduate students in his product realization class, saying that he gained great energy from his interactions with students, faculty and staff.  

As of Sunday, a campus prayer vigil was being planned. Funeral arrangements will be shared once they are available.

Local

56 mins ago

CHICAGO'S FORECAST: Cool Start, Warmer Finish to Work Week

Cook County 2 hours ago

2 Cook County Sheriff's officers seriously hurt in 4-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

Marquette, a private Catholic, Jesuit university, is Wisconsin's largest private university with roughly 11,000 students.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Wisconsin
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us