Time is running out for Verizon customers to file a claim and join a $100 million class-action settlement again the company.

According to a website set up for the settlement, customers claimed Verizon charged certain account holders an administrative charge in a deceptive manner.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Although plaintiffs in the case and Verizon have agreed to a settlement, Verizon has denied and continues to deny any wrongdoing, Settlement website said, saying that Verizon will continue to charge the fee.

"Verizon clearly identifies and describes its wireless consumer Admin Charge multiple times during the sales transaction, as well as in its marketing, contracts and billing," Verizon previously told NBC Chicago in a statement. "This charge helps our company recover certain regulatory compliance, and network related costs. As always, our Company stands committed to transparency and the clear disclosure of all consumer charges and fees."

According to the settlement administrator, a fairness hearing to finalize the settlement was held March 22. Claim submissions are due this month.

As the claim deadline approaches, here's what to know.

Who is eligible to file a claim?

According to the settlement website, customers who were eligible to be part of the settlement were notified by mail or email as they were identified by Verizon. That included account holders for the company's post-paid individual consumer wireless service who were charged such fees between Jan. 1, 2016 and Nov. 6, 2023.

The website describes the settlement class as "all current and former individual consumer account holders in the United States (based on account holders’ last known billing address) who received postpaid wireless or data services from Verizon and who were charged and paid an Administrative Charge and/or an Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge between January 1, 2016 and November 8, 2023."

What is the deadline to file a claim?

The deadline to file a claim is April 15, 2024.

How do I file a claim?

Those who are eligible can file a claim via mail or online.

To file online, click here.

To file by mail, print a paper claim form, available here, fill it out, and mail it to the address listed on the form.

How much could I get?

Payments of up to $100 are expected, but the final amount may vary depending on how long you were a Verizon customer and how many claims are filed.

According to the settlement website, eligible claimants will get a minimum of $15 for their account, plus $1 for each month they were charged the fees cited in the lawsuit, up to a maximum of $100.

"If the Settlement Fund is not sufficient to pay all the filed valid claims after deducting any Court-approved amounts for the cost of settlement administration, attorneys’ fees and costs, and incentive awards to the class representatives, then the payments made to the Settlement Class Members who filed valid claims will be decreased from the initial allocated amount on a pro-rata basis," the site states.

How will I receive my payment?

According to administrators, settlements will be paid by check or electronic payment once the settlement is approved and finalized.

When will the settlement be approved and when could checks arrive?

According to the settlement administrator, settlement payments will be issued via check or electronic payment after the settlement becomes approved and final.