Days continue to get longer as daylight saving time approaches

We are just three weeks away from turning the clocks forward an hour for daylight saving time, and we’re already noticing the earlier sunrises and later sunsets.

Chicago is gaining more than 2 and a half minutes of daylight every day, which will continue every day for the next 70 days.

From there, we’ll continue to see more daylight all the way until summer solstice in June, but the amount of daylight we gain each day will gradually lower until then.

On March 10, the first day of daylight saving time, the sun will rise at 7:07 a.m. and set at 6:52 p.m., though the sunrise time will fall to 6:34 a.m. by the end of March.

Chicago has already gained 42 minutes of daylight since the start of February, with another hour and 20 minutes to be gained over the next month, according to timeanddate.com.

On June 20, the date of the summer solstice, the sun will rise at 5:15 a.m. and set at 8:29 p.m., with the day's 15 hours, 13 minutes and 41 seconds of daylight making it the longest day of the year.