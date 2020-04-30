Data Reveals Insufficient Testing in Parts of Winnebago County

NBC 5 Investigates has revealed insufficient coronavirus testing in parts of Winnebago County after reviewing test results and lining those numbers up with recommendations from health officials.

Our investigative team looked specifically at the testing done in the thirteen zip codes in Winnebago County, including Machesney Park, the hometown of Illinois Rep. John Cabello, who filed a lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker over his stay-at-home order.

We compared the actual tests reported to the state over each of the past ten days, in each zip code, to the amount of tests that experts say should be done every day, if we aim to reopen a community. NBC 5 Investigates found there was enough testing reported in Winnebago County only 6% of the time.

For example, it’s recommended that at least 34 Machesney Park residents get a coronavirus test, each day. But we found that never happened in any of the past ten days.

On Thursday, for example, the state reported that only 18 Machesney Park residents had been tested in the last 24 hours -- barely half of the minimum recommended.