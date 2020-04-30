Illinois

Data Reveals Insufficient Testing in Parts of Winnebago County

Adequate testing was reported in Winnebago County only 6% of the time, NBC 5 Investigates found

Getty Images

April 23, 2020 – Sanford, Florida, United States – Health workers are seen at a mobile COVID-19 testing site at the Westside Community Center in the Goldsboro neighborhood of Sanford, Florida on April 23, 2020. Local health officials are offering the free tests at six historic black communities in Seminole County to help residents who are not only especially vulnerable to coronavirus, but who cannot drive to a health clinic or may be unable to afford health insurance. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

NBC 5 Investigates has revealed insufficient coronavirus testing in parts of Winnebago County after reviewing test results and lining those numbers up with recommendations from health officials.

Our investigative team looked specifically at the testing done in the thirteen zip codes in Winnebago County, including Machesney Park, the hometown of Illinois Rep. John Cabello, who filed a lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker over his stay-at-home order.

We compared the actual tests reported to the state over each of the past ten days, in each zip code, to the amount of tests that experts say should be done every day, if we aim to reopen a community. NBC 5 Investigates found there was enough testing reported in Winnebago County only 6% of the time.  

For example, it’s recommended that at least 34 Machesney Park residents get a coronavirus test, each day.  But we found that never happened in any of the past ten days.

Local

Rockford 36 mins ago

Rockford Now a Coronavirus Hotspot: Pritzker

illinois stay-at-home order 2 hours ago

Some Illinois Businesses Prepare to Reopen Under Modified Stay-at-Home Order

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

On Thursday, for example, the state reported that only 18 Machesney Park residents had been tested in the last 24 hours -- barely half of the minimum recommended.

This article tagged under:

IllinoisRockfordNBC 5 Investigatescoronavirus testingWinnebago County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us