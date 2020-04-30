Pritzker Breaks Down Changes Coming to Illinois’ Stay-at-Home Order

Gov. J.B. Pritzker broke down changes coming to Illinois' stay-at-home order beginning Friday.
The amended order will continue until May 30, easing restrictions for some, but heightening them for others.
Here's what he said Thursday:
"Starting tomorrow, retail stores can reopen by taking orders online
and over the phone and offering pick-up and delivery. Greenhouses
and garden centers will be opening with specified social distancing
measures in place. Many of our state parks will be open, and many
golf courses will open with strict social distancing measures in place.
And elective surgeries that had been put off due to the crisis can now
be scheduled in surgicenters and hospitals, in compliance with IDPH
guidance.
"As we open things up and make progress, tomorrow will be the first
day where adults and any children over the age of two and everyone
medically able to tolerate a face-covering will be required to wear one
in any public place where they can’t maintain a six-foot social
distance," Pritzker said.
The changes comes as Pritzker faces challenges to the stay-at-home order extension, moves which he called "irresponsible" as he said Illinois is nearing a peak.
"All these changes represent a shift in our approach to COVID-19 – a
shift made possible by the millions of Illinoisans who have stepped up
by staying home and keeping each other safe," he said. "To the vast, vast
majority of you who believe in the power of being all-in for your
community – thank you for all that you’ve done, and all that you
continue to do. It makes me so very proud of the people of our state."