Pritzker Breaks Down Changes Coming to Illinois’ Stay-at-Home Order

Gov. J.B. Pritzker broke down changes coming to Illinois' stay-at-home order beginning Friday.

The amended order will continue until May 30, easing restrictions for some, but heightening them for others.

Here's what he said Thursday:

"Starting tomorrow, retail stores can reopen by taking orders online

and over the phone and offering pick-up and delivery. Greenhouses

and garden centers will be opening with specified social distancing

measures in place. Many of our state parks will be open, and many

golf courses will open with strict social distancing measures in place.

And elective surgeries that had been put off due to the crisis can now

be scheduled in surgicenters and hospitals, in compliance with IDPH

guidance.

"As we open things up and make progress, tomorrow will be the first

day where adults and any children over the age of two and everyone

medically able to tolerate a face-covering will be required to wear one

in any public place where they can’t maintain a six-foot social

distance," Pritzker said.

The changes comes as Pritzker faces challenges to the stay-at-home order extension, moves which he called "irresponsible" as he said Illinois is nearing a peak.

"All these changes represent a shift in our approach to COVID-19 – a

shift made possible by the millions of Illinoisans who have stepped up

by staying home and keeping each other safe," he said. "To the vast, vast

majority of you who believe in the power of being all-in for your

community – thank you for all that you’ve done, and all that you

continue to do. It makes me so very proud of the people of our state." This block will only appear on NBC Chicago.