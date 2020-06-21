Dan Ryan Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 7 Injured

One person was killed and seven were injured, including three children, in a crash early Sunday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:38 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 47th Street on the South Side, Illinois State Police said.

Upon arrival, one adult was dead at the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Details regarding the fatality have not been released by the Cook County medical examiner.

Three children were transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. Two adults were taken to Stroger Hospital and two others were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The adults are all in fair-to-serious condition, according to fire officials.

Illinois State Police said southbound local lanes are closed for investigation.