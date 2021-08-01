DaBaby Dropped From Lollapalooza Lineup After Controversial Remarks

DaBaby was dropped from Lollapalooza's lineup Sunday, the Chicago festival announced, as the rapper continues to face criticism over homophobic remarks made during another music festival last week.

Lolla organizers, citing that the festival was "founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect and love," said the rapper "will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight."

Young Thug will instead play at 9 p.m. and G Herbo will perform at 4 p.m., organizers said in a tweet.

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

DaBaby has been criticized by several artists over the last week following controversial remarks he made during his set at the Rolling Loud music festival. Video of the remarks, which included comments on HIV and gay men, has been circulating on social media since.

High-profile celebs have taken to social media to condemn the comments.

Elton John on Twitter wrote that he was "shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements" made during the performance.

"This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AID epidemic," he wrote.

(1/5) We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.



The facts are: pic.twitter.com/MqCv3vWiz2 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 28, 2021

Madonna also posted a video of DaBaby's comments to her Instagram page with a caption that read in part "if you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts."

"I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance," she wrote.

Questlove also took to Instagram to denounce the comments.

"Right is right & his actions are wrong," Questlove wrote. "Somebody Gotta say it: Homophobia/Transphobia/Xenophobia/Misogyny/Racism——this should go w/o saying is morally wrong."

The rapper himself addressed the controversy on Twitter, saying "I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air y’all start a million man March. I told you y’all digested that wrong but I ain’t gone lie I’m impressed."

He apologized in another tweet saying, "Anybody who done ever been affected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies."

DaBaby has not yet addressed his removal from Lolla.