Customers Remember Beloved Owner of Bookman's Corner as Crews Begin To Clean Out Store in Lakeview

Tuesday marked a sad day for residents in Lakeview after learning about the passing of John Chandler, the owner of Bookman’s Corner for more than 40 years.

“He knew where everything was,” said customer Angie Naron. “If you came in for a certain book—he would direct you to it.”

Naron stopped by the store Tuesday afternoon at Wellington and Clark and said she couldn’t believe what was happening inside.

“I’m very sad to see what’s going on right now,” said Naron. “They should have had a final sale, but it looks like it wasn’t safe.”

A man working inside told NBC 5 that he was hired to demo the store. Video taken by NBC 5 shows piles of books in the garbage being loaded into a U-Haul truck.

“There is a lot of books inside it seems,” said customer Loay Khalifa. “I don’t know what they’re doing—wanted to come and see if I can get some books.”

While Khalifa said he didn’t know the owner personally, he’s been to the store before to purchase a couple of books.

“I had a few interactions with the owner,” he said. “He certainly was a character. He was enjoyable to have a conversation with.”

Those who knew Chandler said he had a passion for books. His collection grew over the years. His death—a devastating loss for his longtime customers.

“He was knowledgeable, he was delightful, he was like the quintessential book seller and we will all miss him,” said Naron.

Chandler died on Feb. 14 and was laid to rest last week. He was 87 years old. NBC 5 tried getting in touch with his family, but so far have not heard back.

A spokesperson for Open Books told NBC 5 they’re working with the remaining team of Bookman’s Corner to see what inventory can be repurposed.