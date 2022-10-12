Culver's ‘CurderBurger' is Officially Back on the Menu This October — But Not For Long

Cheese curd lovers rejoice: The viral "CurderBurger" officially returns to Culver's menus for a limited time starting Wednesday.

The CurderBurger, a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, mayo -- along with a crisp, patty-shaped cheese curd -- originally began as an April Fool's Day Joke in 2021. Later that year, however, in October, it morphed into a one-day-only menu item in honor of "National Cheese Curd Day," a holiday the Culver's said it created "to celebrate the DairyLand delicacy."

According to Culver's, on Oct. 15, 2021, "Guests traveled from near and far to get this beloved burger – some even arrived as early as 7:00 a.m to get in line." The restaurant says 136,000 CurderBurgers were sold nationwide that day, with some restaurants selling out "within two hours."

For October of 2022, they're back -- for a bit longer than just one day, but still for a limited time.

From Oct. 12 through the end of the month, all Culver's locations will be offering the iconic burger that's topped with a patty-sized cheese curd made up of a blend of "yellow and white cheddar Cheese Curds all surrounded by crispy seasoned bread crumbs.

And, in case you're wondering how it tastes, "the cheese crown offers a warm, buttery crunch and gooey cheddar in every bite," Culver's says.

While the promotion is slated to run through Oct. 31, the burgers will only be offered as supplies last, Culver's says.