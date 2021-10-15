Culver's Brings CurderBurger to Life for One Day Only This National Cheese Curd Day

What started as an April Fool's joke has now turned into a National Cheese Curd Day dream come true - but it will only be available for a single day.

Culver's, the Wisconsin-based restaurant chain known for frozen custard and ButterBurgers, will offer up a "very limited supply" of CurderBurgers nationwide Friday.

Friday also marks National Cheese Curd Day, a holiday the company said it created "to celebrate the dairyland delicacy."

The CurderBurger started as a fake menu item for April Fool's Day, teasing cheese-obsessed customers and leading to months of demands and petitions, Culver's said.

"When we saw guests' enthusiastic reactions to the April Fools' Day post, we knew we had to make the CurderBurger a reality," Quinn Adkins, Culver's director of menu development, said in a statement. "This burger gives them what they want and is a perfect way to celebrate the cheesiest holiday on the calendar."

The CurderBurger features the restaurant chain's Deluxe ButterBurger, topped with fried cheese.

"Made up of a blend of yellow and white cheddar Cheese Curds all surrounded by crispy seasoned bread crumbs, the cheese crown offers a warm, buttery crunch and gooey cheddar in every bite," the company wrote in its description.

For the lucky few who nab a CurderBurger Friday, the company is also offering a sweepstakes for a limited-edition T-shirt.

To enter, guests will need to upload a photo of themselves eating the CurderBurger, or an image of their receipt to culvers.com/curderburger by Oct. 22.