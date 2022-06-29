Cubs: Reds Rehash Rowan Wick-Joey Votto Beef With Troll Tweet

Reds rehash Wick-Votto beef with troll tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Reds second baseman Jonathan India's three-run home run off Rowan Wick Tuesday helped Cincinnati take the series opener 5-3 over the Cubs.
It also provided the Reds' official Twitter account an opportunity to have some fun at the expense of Wick and the Cubs.
The Reds tweeted a gif of India's home run swing, which he followed with a bat flip as he began his trot around the bases. The tweet is captioned "All we said was ‘nice bat flip.’"
It's a play off an incident between the Cubs and Reds in their series in Cincinnati last month. Reds first baseman Joey Votto flipped his bat after drawing a walk off Wick, and the two then exchanged a few words.
MORE: Cubs' Wick on Votto flap: 'All I said was nice bat flip'
Local
“All I said was nice bat flip,” Wick said after that May 25 game. “I understand he’s (Votto) been in the league a long time, and he can do whatever he wants when he walks.
“On my side, I was not happy at all with the pitches that I threw, so I let the emotions get the best of me,” Wick added. “I got a little frustrated. But I felt like he kind of blew it out of the water a little more than it needed to me.”