Cubs: Reds Rehash Rowan Wick-Joey Votto Beef With Troll Tweet

By Tim Stebbins

Reds rehash Wick-Votto beef with troll tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Reds second baseman Jonathan India's three-run home run off Rowan Wick Tuesday helped Cincinnati take the series opener 5-3 over the Cubs.

It also provided the Reds' official Twitter account an opportunity to have some fun at the expense of Wick and the Cubs.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

The Reds tweeted a gif of India's home run swing, which he followed with a bat flip as he began his trot around the bases. The tweet is captioned "All we said was ‘nice bat flip.’"

It's a play off an incident between the Cubs and Reds in their series in Cincinnati last month. Reds first baseman Joey Votto flipped his bat after drawing a walk off Wick, and the two then exchanged a few words.

MORE: Cubs' Wick on Votto flap: 'All I said was nice bat flip'

Local

wisconsin dells 49 mins ago

America's Largest Waterpark Hosting ‘Massive Bash' for Fourth of July Weekend

CTA Attacks 55 mins ago

Trio Arrested For Back-to-Back Robberies at Belmont Red Line Overnight — Third Night of Violence in Lakeview

“All I said was nice bat flip,” Wick said after that May 25 game. “I understand he’s (Votto) been in the league a long time, and he can do whatever he wants when he walks.

“On my side, I was not happy at all with the pitches that I threw, so I let the emotions get the best of me,” Wick added. “I got a little frustrated. But I felt like he kind of blew it out of the water a little more than it needed to me.”

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us