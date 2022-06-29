Cubs: Reds Rehash Rowan Wick-Joey Votto Beef With Troll Tweet

Reds rehash Wick-Votto beef with troll tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Reds second baseman Jonathan India's three-run home run off Rowan Wick Tuesday helped Cincinnati take the series opener 5-3 over the Cubs.

It also provided the Reds' official Twitter account an opportunity to have some fun at the expense of Wick and the Cubs.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

The Reds tweeted a gif of India's home run swing, which he followed with a bat flip as he began his trot around the bases. The tweet is captioned "All we said was ‘nice bat flip.’"

All we said was ‘nice bat flip.’ pic.twitter.com/oaAdnGlV0T — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 29, 2022

It's a play off an incident between the Cubs and Reds in their series in Cincinnati last month. Reds first baseman Joey Votto flipped his bat after drawing a walk off Wick, and the two then exchanged a few words.

MORE: Cubs' Wick on Votto flap: 'All I said was nice bat flip'

“All I said was nice bat flip,” Wick said after that May 25 game. “I understand he’s (Votto) been in the league a long time, and he can do whatever he wants when he walks.

“On my side, I was not happy at all with the pitches that I threw, so I let the emotions get the best of me,” Wick added. “I got a little frustrated. But I felt like he kind of blew it out of the water a little more than it needed to me.”

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.