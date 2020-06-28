Cubs Announce Summer Camp Roster

With Major League Baseball gearing up for its return to the sports scene, the Chicago Cubs announced their initial roster for the 2020 MLB Summer Camp on Sunday evening.

The Cubs will have 39 players training at Wrigley Field in Chicago with another 11 training at Four Winds Field in South Bend, the home of their Class-A affiliate.

The initial 50-man group leaves room for 10 others to be added at a later date

The Wrigley Field group includes the following players:

PITCHERS

Rex Brothers* (L)

Tyler Chatwood (R)

Jharel Cotton (R)

Yu Darvish (R)

Kyle Hendricks (R)

Danny Hultzen* (L)

Jeremy Jeffress (R)

Craig Kimbrel (R)

Jon Lester (L)

Dillon Maples (R)

Trevor Megill (R)

Alec Mills (R)

James Norwood (R)

José Quintana (L)

Colin Rea (R)

Kyle Ryan (L)

Casey Sadler (R)

Ryan Tepera (R)

Duane Underwood Jr. (R)

Rowan Wick(R)

Brad Wieck (L)

Dan Winkler (R)

CATCHERS

Victor Caratini

Willson Contreras

P.J. Higgins*

Josh Phegley*

INFIELDERS

Javier Báez

David Bote

Kris Bryant

Daniel Descalso

Nico Hoerner

Jason Kipnis*

Anthony Rizzo

OUTFIELDERS

Albert Almora Jr.

Ian Happ

Jason Heyward

Ian Miller*

Kyle Schwarber

Steven Souza Jr.

The Four Winds Field group includes the following players:

PITCHERS

Jason Adam* (R)

Adbert Alzolay (R)

Juan Gámez* (R)

Brailyn Marquez* (L)

Dakota Mekkes* (R)

Michael Rucker* (R)

CATCHERS

Miguel Amaya

INFIELDERS

Robel García

Christopher Morel*

OUTFIELDERS

Brennen Davis*

Mark Zagunis*

*Not on 4-Man Roster

On Sunday, all major league teams were required to submit their 60-man Player Pool. The Pool is a group of players that are deemed eligible to compete this season.

Players will report July 1 to an abbreviated camp in accordance with the play finalized between the MLB and the MLB Players Association.

The 60-game season is expected to begin July 23 -24.