CTU Members Expected to Meet to Discuss Potential Deal With CPS on In-Person Learning

After weeks of negotiations, the Chicago Teachers Union is expected to meet Sunday to discuss a potential agreement with Chicago Public Schools over the start of in-person learning.

Sources tell NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern that the union is calling for an all-members meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss a potential agreement.

Super Sunday for #CPSCTU: waiting for official word of Tentative Agreement???

CTU calling for all members meeting this afternoon, Lockout Monday unlikely, up or down vote might not be until Monday night, union labels it as “best deal possible from mayor without ugly strike” — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) February 7, 2021

Sources tell Ahern that a deal between the two sides is “very close,” and that an all-member meeting of the CTU is expected to take place Sunday afternoon to go over the proposal.

The union’s House of Delegates could also meet Sunday to discuss a ratification process, with an up-or-down vote potentially occurring as early as Monday night.

Sources say a lockout Monday for teachers is “unlikely” as a result of the progress made in negotiations, and union officials say that the proposed agreement could be the “best deal possible without an ugly strike.”

CPS officials, along with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, are expected to brief the media Sunday morning with the latest updates on negotiations.

While the CTU says that there is not an agreement yet, they do say that Lightfoot and her team made an offer Saturday night that "merits further review."

"The mayor and her team made an offer to our members late last night, which merits further review," the union said in a social media post. "We will continue with our democratic process of rank-and-file review throughout the day before any agreement is reached."

On Friday, Lightfoot said that CPS had delivered its “last, best and final offer” to teachers, saying that pre-K and cluster teachers and staff were expected to return to school buildings Monday, with students joining them on Tuesday.

That news followed a war of words on Thursday, with Lightfoot saying discussions had moved “backwards,” while union officials accused her and the district of “mocking” the CTU for raising needs of families “beyond the classroom.”

Originally, teachers and students in cluster learning environments and pre-K classrooms had reported back to school in January. Teachers in kindergarten through eighth grade classes were then supposed to report to classrooms on Jan. 25, with students returning on Feb. 1.

Instead, a CTU vote led teachers to switch back to remote learning during that time period, setting up a showdown between the union and CPS officials.

There were many sources of disagreement between the two sides, including over vaccination planning for teachers and staff at schools, ventilation within classrooms, and contact tracing efforts.

Tense negotiations followed, with Lightfoot saying that teachers could potentially be locked out if they opted not to return to classrooms. A “cooling off period” was called for last week as the two sides continued negotiating, with teachers allowed to continue their remote learning plans during that time.

Talks continued in fits and starts throughout the week, with teachers and CPS officials reaching agreements on several key issues, while others remained unresolved.