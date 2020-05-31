CTA Suspends Service Into Downtown Chicago

CTA service has been suspended on numerous lines through downtown Chicago Sunday as officials try to minimize the number of people coming into the area.

According to the agency, service has been temporarily suspended on most train lines that run through the Loop, as more protests are planned for Sunday afternoon.

A current list of service suspensions can be found here:

-Red Line service has been suspended between Belmont and 47th Street as of 9:25 a.m.

-Blue Line service has been suspended between Western on the O’Hare branch and Western on the Forest Park branch as of 9:28 a.m.

-Green Line service has been suspended between California and 47th Street as of 9:34 a.m.

-Brown Line service has been suspended between the Loop and Belmont as of 9:35 a.m.

-Orange Line service has been suspended between the Loop and 35th/Archer as of 9:38 a.m.

-Pink Line service has been suspended between the Loop and Western as of 9:40 a.m.

-Bus service is not running between Western and the Lakefront. Bus service has also been suspended from Fullerton to 47th Street as of 9:47 a.m.