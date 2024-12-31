CTA, Metra and Pace offer free New Year's Eve rides

New Year’s Eve revelers will once again be able to obtain free rides on Metra, CTA, and Pace system buses and trains, the agencies said.

Rides will be available for free on all three systems to encourage partygoers to use public transportation, staying off roads and keeping everyone safe for the holiday.

Here’s the information you’ll need to know on the three systems.

Metra

Metra will offer free rides on all of its trains arriving into or departing from downtown beginning at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Trains will also be held in the city for later departures, allowing revelers to finish their celebrations before heading home.

According to officials, alcohol will be banned on all trains after 7 p.m.

Trains will operate on Sunday schedules on Wednesday, Jan. 1, with discounted $7 all-day passes allowing for unlimited rides on all Metra trains, according to the agency’s website.

CTA

The CTA will offer free rides on trains and buses beginning at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, with free rides available until 4 a.m., according to the agency’s website.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

For those traveling outside of those times, passengers can purchase one-day passes for $5 or three-day passes for $15 via the Ventra app.

Pace

Pace buses will be available for free rides beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday night and will continue to operate for free until 4 a.m., according to officials.

Regular Sunday schedules will be available on Pace buses on Jan. 1, according to the agency’s website.