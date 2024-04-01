Crashing plane injures couple out for a walk near central Indiana airport

Two people on a walk near a central Indiana airport were injured by a crashing plane on Monday, authorities revealed.

The crash was reported at around 10:30 a.m. near the Delaware County Regional Airport in Muncie, approximately 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. A couple was walking on a nearby path when they were injured by the plane, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

The pilot was the only person onboard at the time and was initially trapped in the wreckage, but eventually freed by firefighters. Authorities said the pilot sustained serious injuries, however the conditions of the other individuals remained unclear on Monday evening.

While specifics weren't given, the injuries in general were described as traumatic and burns, according to WTHR, the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis.

The single-engine Piper aircraft was heading to the airport when the pilot missed the runway, explained Tim Baty, manager of the Delaware County Regional Airport.

"There was no communication of an emergency from the aircraft," he said. "The aircraft was in route from Bloomington and was landing on runway 1-4. At some point, he decided he was going to circle back and basically missed approach...circled back and this is what happened."

Officials haven't said if the couple was hit by falling debris or injured by the aircraft itself.

The National Transportation Safety Board was contacted to investigate the incident.