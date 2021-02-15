Illinois State Trooper Struck by Vehicle While Investigating Crash on I-55 in Joliet

An Illinois state trooper was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle struck his squad car Monday afternoon while investigating an earlier crash on Interstate 55 in Joliet, authorities said.

At approximately 11:46 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near U.S. Route 30, the trooper was in his marked vehicle when a 2010 black Cadillac crashed slammed into it from behind, according to state police.

The trooper had his lights activated at the time as he was investigating a previous multi-vehicle crash when the incident occurred. The driver of the Cadillac, Angel Casillas, 20, of Joliet, sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The vehicles from the first crash weren't involved in the second collision, state police said.

The northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for several hours, but reopened as of 3:45 p.m.

According to officials, the crash marked the sixth ISP Scotts Law-related crash in 2021 and the second in two days. Scott's Law, also known as Illinois' "move over law," requires drivers to slow down when approaching stationery emergency vehicles, and if safe to do so, to change lanes.