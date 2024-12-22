Chicago Police

Crash near Chicago's Salt Shed venue leaves 4 injured

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago police say four people were injured in a crash near the Salt Shed music venue on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the vehicle being driven by a 20-year-old man was driving northbound in the 1300 block of North Elston at approximately 1:43 a.m. when the SUV sideswiped a taxi and lost control, striking a light pole.

The man, along with three other passengers in the vehicle, were rushed to local hospitals with what police called non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.

The driver of the taxi did not reportedly suffer any injuries.

No further information was immediately available on the crash, and it is unclear if any citations will be issued in connection with the collision.

