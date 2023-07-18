An update on the investigation into allegations that Chicago police officers engaged in sexual relations with at least one migrant staying at a police station is expected to come Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to a press release, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the oversight committee of Chicago's police department, is scheduled to hold a press conference on the investigation at 10 a.m. Tuesday. NBC Chicago will stream the update live in the player above once it begins.

Earlier this month, COPA confirmed that it had opened a formal investigation into an allegation that several 10th District police officers engaged in sexual misconduct with at least one migrant temporarily housed at the police station.

One day after the allegations surfaced, migrants were bused out of the 10th District police station. It is unknown where the migrants who were housed at the police station were transported.

According to CPD Deputy Director of News Affairs and Communications Tom Ahern, the department's office of internal affairs is also investigating the allegations.

The 10th District, often referred to as the "Ogden District," is located on the city's West Side, with officers in the district covering the Little Village and Lawndale neighborhoods.

"The City takes these allegations, as well as the care and well-being of all residents and new arrivals, very seriously," a statement from Mayor Brandon Johnson said earlier this month, after the allegations surfaced. "The Johnson administration will continue to center the safety of all Chicagoans, including our new neighbors. The administration is also committed to working with CPD to ensure there are protocols in place to keep migrants at police stations safe while they wait for more adequate shelter, and to hold any officers and/or staff involved accountable upon the determination of the investigation," the statement continued.

Why are migrants being bussed to Chicago?

Thousands of migrants have been transported to Chicago and other major U.S. cities from Texas since August of 2022, when Gov. Greg Abbott's administration said a bussing strategy had been implemented because of the burden placed on Texas taxpayers due to the flow of asylum-seekers and migrants into the country at the southern border.

The latest data from the city show that Chicago has received at least 10,500 migrants, with more arriving daily.

The health and safety of migrants in Chicago has been a significant focus for both the City Council and Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration, with millions of dollars in funding earmarked earlier this year to go toward the migrant crisis.

However, finding adequate housing continues to be a struggle. The Chicago Tribune reports all 22 of the city's police stations have been used as temporary shelters for migrants who have recently arrived in the city, with at least 878 migrants currently staying at police stations, the Tribune says.

More than 5,300 migrants are living at shelters across the city, and at least 69 migrants are staying at O'Hare International Airport, the Tribune reports.

At a Chicago City Council Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights hearing last month, the city said it has spent $101.3 million to date on the migrant crisis, with the majority of those funds spent on staffing at shelters.