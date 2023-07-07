The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the oversight committee of Chicago's police department, confirmed Friday it had opened a formal investigation into an allegation that 10th District police officers engaged in sexual relations with at least one migrant housed at the police station.

A day earlier, the Chicago Police Department acknowledged an internal investigation into the allegation.

"Yesterday, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability learned of a sexual misconduct allegation involving members of the Chicago Police Department assignment to the 10th District and a migrant temporarily housed at the police station," the statement from COPA began.

"While COPA investigations are currently determining whether the facts and detail of this allegation are substantiated, we want to assure the public that all allegations of this nature are of the highest priority and COPA will move swiftly to address any misconduct by those involved," the statement continued.

NBC Chicago received the statement from the independent civilian group Friday morning. In addition to helping to "identify and address patterns of police misconduct," the organization also conducts investigations into officer-involved shootings.

"Our vision is to be the leader in police accountability by conducting thorough investigations to advance the culture of policing and build trust in civilian oversight," the group says.

A statement from CPD's Deputy Director of News Affairs and Communications Tom Ahern on Thursday said that both the Bureau of Internal Affairs and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability were investigating the allegations.

The 10th District, often referred to as the "Ogden District," is located on the city's West Side, with officers in the district covering the Little Village and Lawndale neighborhoods.

The health and safety of migrants in Chicago has been a significant focus for both the City Council and Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration, with millions of dollars in funding earmarked earlier this year to go toward the migrant crisis.

According to the Chicago Tribune, all 22 of the city's police stations have been used as temporary shelters for migrants who have recently arrived in the city.

Johnson's office released the following statement regarding the investigation:

"The City takes these allegations, as well as the care and well-being of all residents and new arrivals, very seriously. We are monitoring the situation closely, but cannot comment further as this is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Bureau of Internal Affairs and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability," the statement read.

Ald. Michael Rodriguez, who represents the 22nd Ward, on Thursday also released a statement, emphasizing that the allegations should be "taken very seriously."

"We are a welcoming city for migrants and we need to make sure our public officials and public spaces are held accountable to honoring this value," the statement continued.

Friday, Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García released a statement, saying "our migrant neighbors came to Chicago seeking safety and stability. Police officers are sworn to protect our communities, not engage in illegal sexual conduct with teenagers and others in their care."

"This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable" the statement continued. "I expect the city’s investigation to be timely, thorough, transparent, and lead to accountability for all who are found guilty.”

The Fraternal Order of Police did not immediately return NBC Chicago's request for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.