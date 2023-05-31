Chicago City Council Expected To Vote On Using $51M Surplus to Help Migrants Being Sent to City

Just days after the City of Chicago moved 300 migrants into temporary at Wilbur Wright College on the Northwest side, City Council is expected to vote on whether $51 million in surplus funding should be used to help address the influx of migrants coming from Texas to the city, as well as those already here.

“I think it’s a real unfortunate situation for everybody,” said 33rd Ward Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez. “These migrants didn’t ask to come to Chicago and I think Chicago has established itself as a sanctuary city and it’s our responsibility to make sure the people who are arriving here with nothing have at least some basic protection.”

“I am hopeful that it’s going to be passed and we’re going to have some money to be able to provide basic care. I think that part is important,” she said.

But not all city leaders are in agreement.

Alderman Nicholas Sposato, who represents the ward where Wilbur Wright College is located, says he's voting against it.

“It’s not something I support. All they have to do is put a substitute in and say that $51 million is for homeless people and then I will support it, but yet they want to stick firm for the asylum seekers only, so I can’t support that,” Sposato said, adding that he hopes the federal government steps in to help Chicago's migrants find work permits.

“Once again the feds need to step up here and allow these people to work and give them work permits and it will solve a lot of our problems,” he said.

According to Rodriguez-Sanchez, the vote is expected to come when City Council meets Wednesday at 10 a.m. Mayor Brandon Johnson will preside over the meeting, and hold a press conference later Wednesday afternoon.

Around 300 migrants, many of them women and children, moved into the temporary housing at Wilbur Wright College -- city-owned community college in the Dunning neighborhood -- over the weekend after sleeping on floors of crowded police stations.

Trash and belongings of migrants are piling up inside and outside several police stations in Chicago.

Luz Eleja from Venezuela is one of hundreds of migrants now staying at Wright College.

“We just want the support. We just want you to see the needs of our children,” Luz Eleja, from Venezuela told Telemundo in Spanish. “Not our needs, because we are here to work and keep moving forward, but we need to wait.”

The mother of three said she is trying to stay strong for her family and broke down in tears explaining her situation.

“I sometimes feel embarrassed that we have to wait for other people to bring us food to feed our kids,” she cried. “This is difficult.”



Although the decision to move migrants to the college came with heated debate, some in the community are working to lend a helping hand, including a father and daughter who on Tuesday worked to distribute food to migrants from the trunk of their vehicle.

“Well, I just brought them something to eat, but mainly the idea was to gather information so we can see what the needs of the people there,” said Luis Segovia. “What do they need? Do they need clothes? Do they need, you know, shoes?”

According to city officials, migrants are able to remain housed at Wilbur Wright College until Aug. 1.