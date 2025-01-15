Why are coyote incidents rising in Chicago? Experts say this could be why

After several high-profile and unusual coyote encounters in the Chicago area, experts are offering explanations on why such incidents are occurring.

On Monday, a coyote managed to enter an Aldi's grocery store in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, and was pulled out of a refrigerator shelf by responding police officers in an incident captured in a dramatic video.

No injuries were reported in the incident as Chicago Animal Care and Control and Chicago police responded to the incident.

Over the weekend, two more incidents took place, including one in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood Saturday, where a group of teens reportedly stomped on and killed a coyote pup on a golf course, horrifying neighbors and sparking a police investigation.

Neighbors are expressing their disgust after a group of teenagers killed a coyote pup in Chicago’s Mount Greenwood neighborhood over the weekend.

Sunday, a coyote was struck by the landing gear of a United Airlines flight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, forcing the plane to return to the gate and leading to passengers having their flight delayed.

According to United, Flight 1727 was forced to return to the airport Sunday after its landing gear struck a coyote during takeoff

So why are so many coyote-related incidents occurring in such quick succession?

According to Chris Anchor, a senior wildlife biologist with the Forest Preserve District of Cook County, it’s because coyotes are getting ready for their breeding season, leading them beyond their normal territories.

“This is a very important time of year for the coyotes, in that they’re defending their territories,” Anchor said. “They’re setting up territories, and they’re pairing up for breeding season.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Anchor has studied coyote behavior for decades, and says the mating season picks up steam in January and peaks, appropriately, right around Valentine’s Day in mid-February.

He says that residents should be cautious around coyotes, especially if they have small children or pets, but that there is no reason to fear the increased sightings.

“They’re quite active in defending their territories, but they’re also trying to find food because it’s so cold,” he said.

Dawn Keller, who works at the Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation center, agrees.

“Coyotes are afraid of people, so coyotes will make every attempt to get away from a person whenever possible,” she said.

Keller and her team say the coyote who was captured at the Chicago Aldi’s was likely trying to get away from humans and was hiding when it was found. That coyote is now being cared for at the rehabilitation center, with the hope ultimately being its release back into the wild.

“What we’re doing with him now is just evaluating him, making sure that he’s completely healthy, and once we know that he is healthy, we will get him back to the wild,” Keller said.

For those looking to minimize issues with coyotes in their neighborhoods, experts urge residents not to feed coyotes, so as not to break down what is known as their “natural fear barrier.” Residents are also urged to stay vigilant when walking pets, especially at night, and to not leave pets unattended in yards, as hungry coyotes can view the animals as potential prey.