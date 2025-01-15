Neighbors horrified after teens kill coyote pup in Mount Greenwood

Neighbors are expressing their disgust after a group of teenagers killed a coyote pup in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood over the weekend.

According to residents in the area, the pup was repeatedly kicked and stomped on by the group of three teens on Saturday afternoon, an act that horrified the neighborhood.

“I couldn’t believe that people are desensitized like that,” David Kielbasa told NBC Chicago.

Kielbasa, who called police after the attack, is having a hard time coming to terms with why anyone would want to harm the juvenile coyote. He told NBC Chicago the group of teens has been an issue in the neighborhood before.

He said he heard a commotion outside his home Saturday afternoon, and had seen the teenagers driving erratically earlier in the day.

Days later, he cannot understand why anyone would be motivated to hurt the animal.

“It wasn’t even like a full-grown coyote. It was a puppy and not just one person but three,” Kielbasa said.

A police investigation is now underway, but no arrests have been made.

The group was caught on multiple cameras in the neighborhood. Kielbasa said the group apparently apologized for the act and drove off.

“It was just fun to have them around and to be killed like that was just senseless,” Kielbasa said.

Since the attack, neighbors say the remaining pups have not returned. Meanwhile, neighbors are left with more questions than answers about the senseless attack.

“Why?! What were you thinking why would you do that? What did that coyote do to you?” Kielbasa said.