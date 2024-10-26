A man was wounded in a shootout with Chicago police Saturday morning in the city's West Ridge neighborhood that occurred while officers were responding to a previous shooting, according to Chicago fire officials.

Officials said firefighters responded to the 2700 block of West Farwell Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a previous shooting, in which a 39-year-old man was wounded.

Upon police and fire response to the area, a shootout ensued between the possible suspect in the previous shooting and responding officers in the 6800 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, in which the suspect was struck, officials said.

The man wounded in the initial shooting was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where his condition was reported as serious.

The suspect in the initial shooting was taken to St. Francis Hospital in "serious-to-critical" condition, according to fire officials.

It's unknown if the officer involved in the shootout was wounded.

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed an officer was involved in the shooting and are investigating.

