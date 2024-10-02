Cook County

Cook County Treasurer to help taxpayers seek refunds during Oct. 3 phone bank with Telemundo Chicago

This initiative aims to help Hispanic homeowners find out, in their own language, if they are owed refunds

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and Telemundo Chicago's consumer services unit, Telemundo Responde, are joining forces for the first time to host the 'Las Casas Latinas Importan' phone bank on Thursday, Oct. 3rd.

This initiative aims to help Hispanic homeowners find out, in their own language, if they are owed refunds.

Interested property owners can call (312) 836-3049 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 3rd for assistance in Spanish. Treasurer’s office representatives will review property records to determine if any refunds are owed.

Property owners can discover if they are owed refunds for overpaid property taxes over the past 20 years; if they are entitled to refunds for unclaimed exemptions over the past four years; if their property owes back taxes, and how to sign up and use the Payment Plan Calculator tool.

"Duplicate payments can happen, and many Cook County property owners don't know they are owed money. My office has $111 million in potential property tax refunds and about $54 million in potential unclaimed exemptions," said Treasurer Pappas.

“Telemundo Chicago´s ‘Responde’ segments are focused on aiding and championing our Hispanic community and we are proud to team up with the Cook County Treasurer's Office on this very important initiative,” said Sally Ramirez, Senior Vice President of News, NBC 5 Chicago & Telemundo Chicago.

Homeowners may be eligible for six exemption types: homeowner, senior citizen, senior freeze, returning veteran, disabled person, and disabled veteran.

Taxpayers can also visit the Treasurer's website at cookcountytreasurer.com to learn more about applying for refunds, missed exemptions, and other services.

