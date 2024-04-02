Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough hospitalized with ‘serious medical condition,' office says

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough has been hospitalized with a "serious medical condition," her office confirmed Tuesday.

Yarbrough is currently undergoing medical treatment, a spokesperson for her office said in a statement.

"Her family is requesting privacy, and we ask for prayers for the Clerk and her family at this difficult time," the statement read.

Further details on what the medical condition was weren't immediately available.

Yarbrough was elected as the county's first African American and female clerk. Before that, she served as the Cook County Recorder of Deeds and as Assistant Majority Leader in the Illinois House of Representatives.

Check back for more on this developing story.