Construction worker seriously hurt in Ravenswood explosion

A construction worker was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following an explosion in Ravenswood on Chicago's North Side.

It happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Winona. According to Chicago police, the worker was hurt in a fire and small explosion in the basement of the building. Four people were displaced, while no other injuries were reported, authorities said.

Information on a possible cause wasn't available late Saturday. The Chicago Fire Department was investigating.