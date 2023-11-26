Construction to begin Monday on winterized migrant tent encampment in Brighton Park

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Construction will commence Monday to convert a vacant lot in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood into a tent encampment for migrants despite opposition and weeks of protests.

Ald. Julia Ramirez, who represents the community, sent a letter to constituents, explaining Mayor Brandon Johnson's office informed her that the contractor GardaWorld will start construction on Monday at the site near 38th and California on the Southwest Side.

Ramirez, writing in the letter, explained she remains opposed to the project, especially since the results of a full environmental study haven't been shared with her office or residents. Heavy metal contamination was found at the site, she stated, although the extent remains unknown.

"It is essential for residents of this community to be fully aware of the environmental impacts and potential risks associated with this project," the alderwoman said. "We have a right to know if the site is safe for both asylum seekers and community members at large."

According to Ramirez, the city of Chicago is expected to release an environmental impact report next week.

Earlier this month, six residents filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago and Johnson to halt construction, claiming the city lacks authority to enact the shelters and continues to ignore city code and zoning law.

NBC 5 Investigates previously reported that the city signed a land use contract with the owners of the vacant lot to provide temporary housing for migrants.

A copy of the licensing agreement shows the city will pay the owners $91,400 a month for use of the land. The terms of the deal appear to be for six months, but allows for time extensions that could come with a three percent increase in the “licensing fee.”

The controversial location has sparked numerous protests and public backlash – including one recent incident in which Ald. Ramirez reported being assaulted while in a crowd that had gathered near the site.