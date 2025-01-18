Cold weather advisory issued for entire Chicago area as brutally cold temperatures move in

The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for the entire Chicago area, taking effect at 6 p.m. Sunday as dangerously cold temperatures move into the region.

The advisory is slated to remain in effect until 12 p.m. Monday, with wind chills as low as -25 degrees possible.

The frigid temperatures pose an extreme danger, with wind chill values in that range having the potential to cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The NWS also warns that while some minimal warming is expected Monday afternoon, more dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values are anticipated Monday night into Tuesday morning.

In addition to bitterly cold wind chill values, actual temperatures will be at their lowest levels of the season thus far, with single-digit highs forecasted for both Monday and Tuesday.

Overnight lows Monday into Tuesday could reach as low as -5 degrees, according to the NWS.