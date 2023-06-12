CNA at Elgin mental health facility arrested for abuse, battery: police

A certified nursing assistant at a state-run mental health facility in Elgin was arrested on multiple felonies following an investigation into allegations of abuse and battery, state police said.

Lauren Carroll, of Calumet City, was accused of abuse or neglect of a long-term care facility resident, official misconduct and battery, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police. Carroll, a CNA the Elgin Mental Health Center, was charged in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred on April 30, according to police.

Carroll turned herself into the Kane County Sheriff's Office on Friday, ISP said in a news release. She posted bond and was released ahead of her next court date.

Police have yet to release additional information, citing an ongoing investigation.