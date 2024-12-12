Beloved South Side Chicago bar closing after 35 years

A beloved South Side Chicago bar is closing its doors for good after 35 years in business.

McNally's, labeled a South Side "institution" on Western Avenue, announced on social media Wednesday that it would permanently shutter.

"It's officially official. Last call. Closing time. Your place, my place, any place but this place. All the cliches. None of them seem to fit. How do we say thank you and goodbye after all these years?" the bar's message read. "McNallys has been in our family for 35 years. More importantly, you, who make up this amazing neighborhood have been a part of our lives for 35 years. Thanking you for your support cannot be put into words. Truly you made McNallys The Best Bar on Western."

The bar did not give a reason for closing, but thanked its many supporters and staff from over the years.

Known for posting messages on the sign outside the bar, many that would taunt Cubs fans, the bar has been a highlight of the South Side Irish parade and go-to for sports fans in the city.

"McNallys was never about being a business. It was about having a place to gather, to share our best moments and unfortunately sometimes our worst. We celebrated from birth to death and everything in between, as evident by the postings on the best bar sign ever. McNallys was only possible because of the great people of this neighborhood. That's you. Thank you," the message read. "We as a family will never be able to express our gratitude for all your support."

The exact closing date wasn't immediately clear. The message was posted Wednesday morning and the business was listed on Google as permanently closed shortly after.