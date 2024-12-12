Uptown

Iconic Uptown restaurant to close its doors after 45 years

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fiesta Mexicana, one of the most popular restaurants in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood, will soon close its doors after 45 years, leaving many diners devastated.

Kiara Dacres, who has been eating at the restaurant for more than 30 years, was one of dozens to make the trip to the neighborhood to offer their support.

“It always tasted so good,” she said. “It’s the first place I ever had horchata. The customer service was always top-notch. They make you feel like home.”

Tania D’Agostino and her family took over the business, but with challenges related to the COVID pandemic and the increasing costs associated with running a restaurant, they announced in a social media post that it was time to move on.

“It’s a blessing,” she said. “We take pride, and we’re honored and we are so grateful to have had this opportunity.”

Tania said that she and her siblings spent plenty of their childhood within the restaurant’s walls, and that it formed many incredible memories.

“Being able to help wash glasses, or sit at the counter and maybe do our homework, or even pretend that we were playing restaurant,” she said.

The restaurant was founded by Peruvian immigrant Lucy Matthew in 1979, and thousands of families over the years have come through its doors, enjoying the impressive food, live Mariachi bands and more.

The restaurant’s proximity to several classic Chicago concert venues added a bit of flair to the neighborhood, but in coming days, it will close its doors for the last time.

According to the owners, diners have until Dec. 20 to come in for a meal at the restaurant.

