Classmates Remember Rauner College Prep Student Shot and Killed in Chicago's Noble Square

Students at Rauner College Prep left flowers and notes at an intersection in Chicago’s Noble Square neighborhood to remember and honor their classmate Caleb Westbrook, who shot to death Tuesday.

“He was the joy of the school,” said classmate Julie Robinson. “Caleb, he put a smile on everybody’s face and like no matter what he was going through he made everybody comfortable around him.”

The 15-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday at approximately 1:15 p.m. after being dismissed from school. NBC 5 has learned that he was walking with friends to a bus stop at Greenview and Chicago when police said someone approached him and shot him.

“He was a good person,” said classmate Jayden Strzelczyk. “The stuff that happened to him that never should have happened because he was actually a good person.”

Westbrook was a freshman at Rauner and was loved by many of his classmates and teachers. They described him as a ray of light—a young life full of personality and positivity.

“All day today in Rauner College Prep everybody has been crying,” said classate Ahmani Paskel Dobing. “It’s been emotional he’s like our missing piece.”

He was one of at least six children shot in the city in the past 24 hours. His former youth football coach said more needs to be done to curb the violence.

“It’s just tragic over the last 20 years I’ve lost 18 or 19 or 20 kids it’s just like, when is it going to stop,” said Tim Hall.

Hall said Westbook loved playing football. He was part of the Garfield Park Gators for two years, had his mind set on going to college, and always did what was right.

“Whoever did this please have a heart have some remorse and just turn yourself in,” he said. “Make it easier on the Westbrook family—they don’t deserve this.”

A memorial for Westbrook is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22 at 12 p.m. at Garfield Park. His former coach and teammates are organizing the memorial.

As for what led to the shooting, detectives are still investigating the motive, and no suspects are in custody.