City Receives 25 Applications for Top Cop Job: Police Board

At least 25 people applied to become Chicago’s next police superintendent, officials said Friday.

The number is higher than the 23 reported by the Chicago Police Board Monday, which was the deadline for application submissions.

Of the applicants so far, 21 are men and four are women. Eleven of those who applied have experience working in Chicago’s police department.

The next step in the process will be “in depth interviews with the best qualified candidates,” according to the board.

"This search is a priority for the board and the city as a whole, and we plan to complete an initial round of interviews by the end of this month," Foreman said. The board will submit three candidates to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to consider for superintendent.

The superintendent post became vacant in December when Lightfoot fired Eddie Johnson. She said Johnson lied about an October drinking-and-driving incident. Former Los Angeles police chief Charlie Beck is serving as interim Chicago police superintendent until a permanent replacement is picked.