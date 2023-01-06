City Council Introduces Ordinance to Change Location of Outdoor USPS Boxes in Response to Recent Robberies

As mail carriers continue to be targeted by thieves, the Chicago City Council has introduced an ordinance that would change the location of outdoor mail collection boxes.

Under the proposed ordinance, existing cluster mail boxes with eight or more addresses would have to be moved inside buildings by Oct. 15 – if the ordinance passes.

Buildings with 50 or more addresses would also need to move mailboxes to a secure room inside.

The proposal comes as two mail carriers were robbed at gunpoint Thursday on their routes on the South Side.

“I hope it passes because that will give us more security for the letter carriers and ensure door to door deliver,” said Elise Foster, President of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 11.

According to police, the first robbery occurred in the 400 block of 117th Street at approximately 11:15 a.m. when a 49-year-old mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint by a man who stepped out of a dark-colored SUV. The mail carrier surrendered her property before the man left the scene.

Just 10 minutes later in the 11700 block of South Halsted, a 68-year-old mail carrier was standing next to his vehicle when a dark-colored SUV pulled up, and a man once again got out and pointed a weapon at him.

Police said that the victim complied with the robber’s demands, and the suspect fled the scene. No injuries were reported in either incident

A union representative told NBC 5 that thieves took arrow keys that open blue collection and cluster mail boxes.