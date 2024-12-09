Police in west suburban Cicero were searching for two suspects in a deadly shooting that led to a crash on Sunday, leaving one person dead and injuring six others, village officials said Monday.

The shooting was reported at around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Roosevelt and Cicero.

Responding officers found two scenes, with a shooting occurring on eastbound Roosevelt Road and a crash on northbound Cicero Avenue, according to Cicero police. According to police, two masked offenders shot and killed a 30-year-old Chicago man, who was a passenger in a vehicle when a confrontation occurred. The victim was identified as Justin Washington, according to Cicero police.

Police said it's believed that Washington was targeted by the suspects, who were in a second vehicle.

Three women who were with Washington, including the driver, were injured during the assault, according to authorities. Cicero police previously said four victims were shot, and three others sustained injuries in the crash.

Nearby business owners heard the chaos unfold.

"I came out and there was an accident, people running, people screaming, traffic, police, ambulances," said Louie Rainone, owner of Roosevelt Gold Exchange. "One guy is laying on the street I mean it was just... a war zone."

The incident remained under investigation by Cicero police and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force on Monday.