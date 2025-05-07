Several suburban DMVs will continue Real ID-only services on Saturdays through end of May

Didn't get your Real ID before the May 7 deadline? It's not too late.

In fact, several Chicago-area DMVs will continue to provide specialized Real ID services for some time after the deadline.

"For folks who think that we are going to stop issuing Real IDs this Wednesday, May 7th - that is not the case," Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said.

Across the state, several DMVs have been offering what's known as "Real ID Saturdays," meaning they offer only Real ID services every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Because these are non-appointment facilities and because of the increased demand for Real IDs, customers will likely encounter lines and wait times. That's why, again, it's so important to make sure that you need a Real ID and visit the Real ID portal on our website to confirm that," Giannoulias said previously.

Originally, the secretary of state's office said those hours would be available through May 10, but that was later extended through May 31. Giannoulias' office also extended the designated Real ID Supercenter in Chicago's Loop to continue through the end of May, though the secretary of state said it may even continue through the summer.

Beyond that, the state will continue offering Real ID services "for the foreseeable future."

"So to those of you who are waiting in lines for a very long time, please, please, please know that we will be issuing Real IDs for the foreseeable future - probably forever," Giannoulias said.

So where can you go for "Real ID Saturdays"?

The locations offering these services include:

No appointments needed

Addison

Aurora

Chicago West

Des Plaines

Elgin

Joliet

Lake Zurich

Melrose Park

Plano

St. Charles

Waukegan

Woodstock

Appointments needed: (Make appointments here)

Chicago North: 5401 N. Elston Ave., Chicago

Chicago South: 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, Chicago

Deerfield

Lombard

Midlothian

Naperville

Schaumburg

Springfield Flagship Center

Bridgeview

Orland Township

What do you need to bring to get a Real ID? Here's a checklist

