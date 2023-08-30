Church hoping to move into South Barrington face pushback from residents

A religious group aiming to build a church in South Barrington is facing pushback from local residents who are frustrated with the process in how the land was purchased.

The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, a Christian sect with over 40,000 members worldwide, is aiming to build a church on a 35-acre plot of land near the intersection of Route 59 and West Bartlett Road.

At a park district board meeting Wednesday, dozens of residents argued that the district focused on a single buyer for the plot of land the PBCC hopes to build a meeting hall for approximately 200 people.

"They purchased this land for $3 million in 2004, they're looking to sell for $1.7 million. Real estate is just as hot as 2004, we're concerned about taxpayer dollars and why it's sold at such a loss, particularly when real estate is so hot," resident Sage Fattahian told NBC Chicago.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Residents claim that informational mailers were only sent to certain residents, not to hundreds that live close to the proposed site.

The community group said they abruptly filed a complaint in Cook County for a hearing on a temporary restraining order, which is scheduled for Sept. 5.

The park district said they initially planned to answer questions regarding misinformation, but said they can no longer do so, citing the now pending litigation.

Members of PCBB said they would open their doors to all, aiming to work with and hire neighbors and offered to make alterations to change their access plans off a residential street.

South Barrington's Village Director announced that no action would be taken on the matter on Wednesday, but hopes to have movement on the plan "in the near future."