Christmas tree recycling is officially underway in Chicago. Here's where you can take yours

With the holidays in the rearview mirror and Christmas decorations coming down, many Chicagoans are left wondering what to do with their Christmas trees.

Starting on Saturday and continuing through Jan. 20, Chicagoans can recycle their Christmas trees at dozens of locations throughout the city.

The city offers 27 locations for residents to take their Christmas tree, with free mulch being offered to residents in some cases.

“The holiday tree recycling program is just one of the many ways Chicagoans can divert unnecessary waste from local landfills,” Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard said in a statement. “We are very proud of the progress we’ve made and the commitment from residents who continue to participate in the program since it launched in 1990.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

As part of the program from DSS and the Chicago Park District, residents can drop off live and natural holiday trees at designated locations for recycling. Six locations will also offer up free mulch in exchange for the recycled trees beginning on Jan. 8.

City officials noted that all ornaments, lights, tinsel and tree stands must be removed before the tree is dropped off.

This year, 27 citywide drop-off locations are available for residents, with six locations offering free mulch beginning Monday, January 8, denoted by asterisks.

Here's the full list of locations:

(* = mulch offered beginning at Jan. 8)

Bessemer Park , 8930 S. Muskegon Avenue

, 8930 S. Muskegon Avenue Clark Park , 3400 N. Rockwell Street

, 3400 N. Rockwell Street Forestry Site, 900 E. 103rd Street*

Garfield Park , 100 N. Central Park Avenue

, 100 N. Central Park Avenue Grant Park , 900 S. Columbus Drive

, 900 S. Columbus Drive Hiawatha Park , 8029 W. Forest Preserve Drive

, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Drive Humboldt Park Boathouse , 1369 N. Sacramento Avenue

, 1369 N. Sacramento Avenue Jackson Park, 6300 S. Cornell Avenue

Kelvyn Park , 4438 W. Wrightwood Avenue

, 4438 W. Wrightwood Avenue Kennedy Park , 2427 W. 113th Street

, 2427 W. 113th Street Lake Meadows Park , 3117 S. Rhodes Avenue

, 3117 S. Rhodes Avenue Lincoln Park , Cannon Drive at Fullerton Avenue (East Side of Cannon Drive)*

, Cannon Drive at Fullerton Avenue (East Side of Cannon Drive)* Mahalia Jackson Park, 8385 S. Birkhoff Avenue

Margate Park , 4921 N. Marine Drive*

, 4921 N. Marine Drive* Marquette Park , 6700 S. Kedzie Avenue

, 6700 S. Kedzie Avenue McKinley Park , 2210 W. Pershing Road

, 2210 W. Pershing Road Mount Greenwood Park , 3721 W. 111th Street*

, 3721 W. 111th Street* North Park Village, 5801 N. Pulaski Road*

Norwood Park (Service Yard) , 5800 N. Avondale Avenue

, 5800 N. Avondale Avenue Portage Park , 4100 N. Long Avenue

, 4100 N. Long Avenue Riis Park , 6201 W. Wrightwood Avenue

, 6201 W. Wrightwood Avenue Rowan Park , 11546 South Avenue L

, 11546 South Avenue L Sheridan Park, 910 S. Aberdeen Street