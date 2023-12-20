Christmas in Chicago this year isn't expected to be snowy, the NBC 5 Storm Team said. But it will be soggy -- and potentially rank as one of the warmest Christmas Days on record.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, showers developing during Christmas Eve day Sunday are expected to continue overnight, becoming more wide spread on Christmas Day in the morning and afternoon.

And though last year on Christmas the Chicago area saw a high of only 14 degrees, Christmas this year could top out at 54 degrees, which would make it the seventh warmest Christmas high temperature Chicago has seen.

The warmest temperature Chicago has seen on Christmas was in 1982, when O'Hare International Airport recorded a high of 64 degrees, Roman said.

In 2019, the city hit a high of 57 degrees, Roman added.

Here's a look at where a high temperature of 54 degrees this Christmas could rank, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team:

1982: 64 degrees 2019: 57 degrees 1936: 56 degrees 1895: 56 degrees 2021: 55 degrees 1971: 55 degrees

Wet conditions on Christmas Day are expected to continue into at least Tuesday, Roman said, and possibly Wednesday morning, as rain could mix with snow.

"The system will stay with us over the holiday weekend and start of next week," Roman said.

Chicago's Wednesday forecast

After several days of cold mornings and temperatures in the 30s, a warm-up begins Wednesday, with sunny skies in the afternoon and milder temperatures in the low to mid 40s, Roman said.

Thursday, clouds are expected to move in, bringing chances for an isolated shower or two in the evening, Roman said.

Rain chances are expected to linger into Friday, but temperatures will remain mild and above-average, with highs in the low 40s.